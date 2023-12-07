Rangiora fashion show lives up to the hype

Foster Holton-Jeffreys from Rangiora modelling an outfit from the Nurse Maude Hospice shop at the Fabulous Rangiora Op Shop Fashion Show. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP

The Fabulous Rangiora Op Shop Fashion Show lived up to its hype, with a fun-filled event showcasing the town’s opportunity shops.

The event, which was held at the Good Street Plaza on Saturday afternoon, was organised by Rangiora man Sam Fisher to help the shops. He said they needed the community's support, having experienced a tough time during and since the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Rangiora has eight opportunity shops which is possibly the highest New Zealand ratio of goodwill shops to population," Fisher said.

"This show is being held to let these fantastic shops shine and show the community what they have for sale."

Cedar Higham-Price, 9, with Julie Tinomana and David Blackledge, representing the St John Opportunity Shop during the Fabulous Rangiora Op Shop Fashion Show.

The show, which was opened by Rangiora-Ashley Community Board chairman Jim Gerard, also encouraged everyone to think about how to avoid waste by repairing, upcycling and shopping second-hand.

Rangiora funeral director, Geoffrey Hall, sporting an op-shop outfit, was MC for the fashion show.

All profits from the event, which included an auction of individually curated items from the opportunity shops, will go back to the shops that took part in the event.

The auction was conducted by Rangiora real estate agent and Rangiora-Ashley Community Board deputy chairperson Kirstyn Barnett. It included a white Crown Lynn swan from the Rangiora Salvation Army store which sold for $160.

By Shelley Topp