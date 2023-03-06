Ravenswood a developing community

Continuing to grow . . . Most of the construction on Stage 3 of the Ravenswood development is completed. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Ravenswood continues to grow.

It has been five years since the first residents moved into the 150 hectare Ravenswood community development just north of Woodend and the developers, Infinity Investment Group Holdings Ltd, say things are on track considering economic and supply conditions.

Marketing and communications manager Tracey Gilmour says it’s impressive what has been achieved since the first ‘for sale’ sign went up in 2016, and the ground being broken in 2018.

‘‘When completed, Ravenswood will have over 1300 houses built.

‘‘As it stands approximately 363 houses have been built, and 194 are now under construction.

‘‘Eighty four percent of the entire residential development has been sold, and all of the commercial lots have sold.’’

She says the convenient location of Ravenswood being central to the communities of Rangiora, Pegasus, Woodend and Kaiapoi, its close proximity to State Highway 1 (SH1) and all that the Waimakariri District has to offer, has made it a popular choice among new home buyers and commercial business owners.

Ravenswood development manager Jerome O’Sullivan says it is good to see the construction going ahead, especially in the 20 hectare commercial district and shopping precinct.

He says the new retail precinct under development next to New World on Bob Robertson Drive, should have its first tenants in by mid-year once work is complete.

‘‘We are looking forward to offering people a Joes Garage, Chinese, Thai and Indian restaurants, a sushi outlet and a Coffee Club onsite when all the work is finally completed.’’

Joining Harvey Norman, scheduled for the southern side of the commercial area next to SH1, will be a Gull Service station on the corner of Bob Robertson Drive and Garlick Street at the roundabout.

The new self-service petrol station is expected to be open by mid-2024.

Tracey says the playgrounds on the northern side of the development off Chambers Avenue, are going to be ‘‘awesome for kids’’.

‘‘They will have a pump track with four skill levels, a half size basketball court, swings, climbing blocks/cubes, a half to three quarter size soccer field, picnic tables and toilets.’’

She says as it is part of the Stage 4 development, it will open to the public when the Waimakariri District Council has given its sign off.

‘‘We anticipate this to be late March or early April.’’

Ravenswood will eventually house around 3500 people (including those in the Freedom Lifestyle Village).

The retirement lifestyle village will have a total of 240 units, of varying sizes, with six show homes now being built.

Stage 4 of 225 sections is almost complete, with titles in some parts of this stage being issued already.

Stage 5 has 226 sections which are all sold and is under construction with stage completion anticipated in September/October of this year.

Stage 6 has 275 sections (78 have sold in the first stage release), with other four parts to be released in due course.