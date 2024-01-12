School bulging at the seams as Woodend population grows

Woodend School is struggling to keep up with its growth. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Woodend School is bulging at the seams as it struggles to keep up with growth in the town.

Board of trustees chairperson Mark Paterson says the school is waiting for a Ministry of Education decision about new classrooms.

The school roll is set to pass 500 for the first time this year on the back of the booming neighbouring Ravenswood sub-division.

"The roll is growing dramatically and well ahead of where it was projected to be," Paterson said.

"We’ve been planning for more classrooms and the ministry is refurbishing two old classrooms to get us through.

"Woodend is growing all the time and with Ravenswood being zoned to Woodend, our school is going to keep growing."

Ravenswood is a 150ha, 1500 section sub-division to the northwest of Woodend.

Principal Andrew Retallick said the year 1 to 8 school ended last year with 476 students.

Around 80 new students were set to enrol this year, meaning it is only a matter of time before the 500 mark is passed.

"It is great to see the growth of the school and the community. We are really excited about it, but it is hard to manage.

"It is difficult to predict how many families will move into Ravenswood or how many rental properties will be taken up by families."

Retallick said refurbishing the two old classrooms will tie the school over for this year, but continuing growth means a new build is urgent.

He said the Ministry predicted the school will grow up to 650 students over the next few years, making it one of the biggest primary schools in North Canterbury.

Another challenge is where to put the new classrooms.

The school was already occupying Waimakariri District Council land for its playground, so the only option is to build more two-storey buildings.

Ministry of Education infrastructure and digital Hautū (leader) Scott Evans said refurbishing two old classrooms was a short-term measure to help manage the school's rapid growth.

"It will give a temporary increase in teaching spaces until permanent teaching spaces, which are currently in the early stages of planning, are completed."

By David Hill

Local Democracy Reporting is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air