Search for the best Christmas cake in Canterbury

Christine Beaton. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

What is the secret of making an award-winning Christmas cake?

Just ask Christine Beaton who is co-ordinating the Kiwi Christmas Cake Competition at the New Zealand Agricultural Show in Christchurch in November.

She says the secret is passion and learning from mistakes.

And after 50 years of baking Christmas cakes for A&P Association competitions in North Canterbury, she should know.

Beaton says the best cakes are those made with love and a close eye on the regulations.

‘‘The golden rule is reading the instructions. If it says eight inches square (20.32cm²) then it better had be, right down to the last millimetre.’’

Beaton says she has seen so many cakes disqualified simply because the creator didn’t read the fine print on the judging sheet.

Eight inches square, an appearance with no bumps, hollows or sunken centres, an attractive colour that’s golden brown, texture that’s firm and fine, its flavour and aroma must be delicious, plus a perfect blend of fresh eggs and dairy ingredients, quality sugar, flour and dried fruit, and absolutely no decorations allowed.

She is encouraging bakers young and old to have a go and enter the competition.

‘‘You may win or you may have a dud, who knows, just as long as you don’t drop it on the way to the show like I have done several times,’’ Beaton said.

Her passion for baking cakes started with her grandmother on the family farm at Waipara.

‘‘Mum was working hard to provide for us. After dad had suffered a stroke when I was in primary school, mum had to step up, so I learned to cook to do my part.

‘‘Nana showed me how to make cakes. Over 50 years ago I started entering the A&P shows in the area, with cakes, biscuits, jams and relishes.”