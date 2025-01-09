Steam-powered rescue launch fired up for Canterbury picnic

Dan Gordon (right) peeks over the wheelhouse of Allan Familton’s replica steam launch as it steamed around the Pegasus Lake. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

A working replica steam-powered motor launch, vintage cars and miniature radio-controlled yachts kept the crowd entertained at a free Canterbury community picnic.

The live music and hot drinks were also popular at the second Waiora Links Community Trust picnic at Pegasus Lake on Sunday.

The trust runs the picnic on the first Sunday of January each year and, despite the cool weather, organisers say it was a fun day with plenty to do and see.

One of the prime attractions was Allan Familton’s replica steam launch, the Gypsy, which chuffed around the lake.

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon was among the few people who got a ride aboard the launch.

The Rolleston said it was an entertaining day and the Gypsy's coal-fired Stuart 6a steam engine was surprisingly quiet.

Photo: Robyn Young and Stephanie McDonald / Waiora Links Community Trust

Familton, who lives in Rolleston, said it took five years to build the replica 1800s-era Auckland Islands rescue launch and power it with a small coal-fired steam engine.

It was the first time he had taken it out on Pegasus Lake.

Other attractions at the picnic included radio-controlled yachts which made the most of the challenging windy conditions, exotic veteran and vintage cars from the Vintage Car Club of Christchurch, and stalls run by community organisations including the Waikuku Beach Surf Life Saving Club and the Pegasus/Woodend Men’s Shed.