One dead after fatal crash closes part of SH1 in North Canterbury

    A person has died after a serious crash this morning on State Highway 1 in North Canterbury.

    Police said the person was killed in the two-vehicle crash on Monday which involved a car and a motorbike on Omihi Rd (State Highway 1) in Greta Valley, Hurunui.

    One of the people involved in the crash is understood to be a patched gang member.

    A police spokesperson said the crash was reported about 7.50am on Monday.

    The road remains closed and traffic management is in place while the serious crash unit examines the scene, the spokesperson said.

    "Motorists are advised to avoid the area or expect delays. Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the crash."

     

     

