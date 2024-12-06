Temporary solution to help growing school

Woodend School is set to receive a new classroom in time for term one. PHOTO: DAVID HILL

Woodend School is set to get a new classroom in time for the new school year.

Ministry of Education spokesperson Sandra Orr said the Ministry has been working with the school’s board of trustees on options to address the school’s growing school roll.

An offsite manufactured classroom will be delivered to Woodend School in time for term one as a temporary solution, she said.

In July the Ministry announced the school’s proposed building project was on hold, but subsequently met with the school to discuss alternative arrangements.

It followed a review of 352 school building projects in a bid to save $2 billion.

Woodend School principal Andrew Retallick said it has been a ‘‘frustrating’’ process

But he is pleased the Ministry is starting to address the school’s concerns.

The temporary classroom will provide some relief, but with the school roll set to pass 600 next year at least two new classrooms will be needed.

‘‘We still need to wait until July to know whether we will get any new permanent buildings,’’ he said.

‘‘It is frustrating because we want to start planning now, but they (the Ministry) are saying there’s limited money, so we can’t start until we are on the list for roll growth.’’

Mr Retallick said 124 new students have been enrolled during this school year, including 60 new entrants.

‘‘The hardest ones to plan for are the across age groups enrolments because you set your classrooms knowing it could change by one or two children.’’

He said the Ministry has been receptive to the school’s concerns and has ensured the school has the right staffing levels to allow for next year’s growth.

Woodend School’s growth has been on the back of the booming Ravenswood sub-division.

A large new 1500-home sub-division has been proposed at nearby Waikuku as part of the Government’s Fast-track Approvals Bill, which will put pressure on local schools if it goes ahead.

Mr Retallick said a rethink of the local school network is needed as Woodend School and neighbouring Pegasus Bay School have limited capacity for growth.

The Woodend School board of trustees has been contacted for comment.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.