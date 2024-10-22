Another supermarket gets green light in Rolleston

Photo: File image

A resource consent has been approved to build a second Woolworths supermarket in Rolleston.

The supermarket will be located on East Maddisons Rd as part of the Arbor Green subdivision.

The Selwyn District Council notified the consent application for the 5500m² Woolworths, up to four other shops and more than 180 car parks in May,

The green light for Woolworths comes as construction gets under way on the South Island’s largest Pak’nSave on Levi Rd, Rolleston.

The Levi Rd Pak’nSave is set to open at the end of 2025.

It will cover 8100sq m and is expected to generate about 200 jobs.

Public consultation for an application to also house a Mitre 10 on the site next to the Pak’nSave is open until 5pm on Wednesday.