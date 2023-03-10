Bid to extend Rolleston industrial area likely to go ahead

The Rolleston industrial zone is likely to increase by just under a third if the district council agrees to rezone 98ha on Two Chain Rd between Walkers and Wards Rds. Image: Supplied

Rolleston’s industrial area is set to increase by almost a third under a Carter Group rezoning application recommended for Selwyn District Council approval.

The 98ha area would extend the industrial zone between State Highway 1 and Two Chain Rd, west to Walkers Rd, opposite Rolleston Prison.

The Department of Corrections initially opposed the rezoning application, prompting Carter Group to make changes to address its concerns.

Izone, Iport and Tawhiri, which cover 340ha off SH1, are home to more than 120 companies involved in manufacturing, contracting, warehousing, logistics, and servicing the agricultural sector.

Tim Carter.

The Carter Group rezoning application, named Plan Change 80, was recently recommended for approval by hearing commissioner David Caldwell.

Carter Group director Tim Carter welcomed Caldwell’s recommendation.

He said the PC80 land is a logical extension to the Izone, Iport and Tawhiri area, which is a key industrial hub for the South Island.

“Rezoning this land will have great economic benefits for Rolleston and the wider Selwyn area,” Carter said.

“It will give businesses the confidence to set up and expand and provide employment opportunities.”

Carter said the application evidence showed PC80 provided “a rare opportunity” for rail sidings into the land directly from the main south rail line.

“This will provide for significant efficiencies, particularly with respect to freight, and which is highly sought after by a wide range of industrial developers and in particular large logistics operators,” he said.

David Caldwell.

Caldwell said in his recommendation the PC80 area would “provide considerable development capacity.”

Issues identified in the submissions, of which there were 12, had been addressed.

Corrections initial concerns were around industrial activity effects, such as noise, traffic and air emissions near the Walkers Rd boundary affecting the health and well-being of prisoners.

However, Corrections representatives met with Carter Group over the Rolleston Prison issues, which resulted in zoning provisions in the area to lessen the effects.

Corrections manager resource management and land management Andrea Millar said the department no longer opposed the rezoning.

“We believe the changes made by the Carter Group, and reflected in the commissioner’s decision, addresses the concerns raised,” Millar said.

District councillors will consider and likely approve the commissioner’s recommendation at an upcoming meeting.