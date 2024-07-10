Big jump in number of motorists caught speeding

Brookside Rd was the most ticketed road in the Selwyn district from May 2023 to April this year. PHOTO: BARRY CLARKE

Almost 5000 more motorists have been caught speeding in the Selwyn district over the past 12 months compared to the previous year, the latest data has revealed.

In the 12 months from May 2023 to April this year, 13,352 drivers were caught speeding – 4777 more than for the same 12-month period from May 2022 to April 2023.

Brookside Rd, which runs from Rolleston to the Selwyn River, had the most infringements issued at 817.

Police refused to say what the top speed was, due to concerns it may become a challenge for others to beat.

Said national road policing director Superintendent Steve Greally: "Police is concerned that the publication of the highest speed recorded may trivialise or sensationalise high speeds and potentially create an environment where people may attempt to exceed the highest recorded speed."

Police also wouldn’t say if the jump in speeding tickets issued was because of more police presence on the roads.

Police were also targeting “skid meets” across Canterbury, which included two in Rolleston.