Big rise in sex toy sales in Canterbury town

Looking southwest over Lincoln. Photo: File

New Zealand's biggest online adult retailer, Adulttoymegastore, has revealed that Lincoln saw the second largest percentage increase in sex toy sales nationally this year.

Adulttoymegastore said Kaikohe in Northland had the largest percentage increase in sex toy sales followed by Lincoln in the Selwyn district (41 per cent) and then Warkworth in Northland (37 per cent).

People in Christchurch, Auckland and Wellington bought the most sex toys.

The popular Satisfyer Pro 2 Next Generation from the United States was crowned the most popular sex toy for the third consecutive year, with Kiwi brand Share Satisfaction ranking second.

"Overall, the top 10 toys for 2021 includes a nice variety, and we commend New Zealanders for a big year of sexual experimentation and utilising the tools available to them to help take care of their sexual wellbeing, particularly while we were locked down in our bubbles," Nicola Relph, Adulttoymegastore's owner, said.

Emily Rogers who launched a sex-toy franchise branch in August this year said the uptake has been surprisingly successful.

"I didn't expect it to be such a huge hit within four to five months."

Rogers holds women-only events where she introduces various sexual wellness products and toys which give clients a chance to physically see and hold items.

Rogers said the sex toy parties were at an introduction level and provide women with the time and space to talk freely about sexuality.

Products for couples which could rekindle passion in the relationship were popular.

"It's just something different to do and an excuse for people to socialise," Rogers explained the popularity of her sex-toy parties.

She also put the increased sales of sexual wellness items down to the recent lockdown.