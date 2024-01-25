Canterbury farmer heading back to court over alleged breach

A Springston South property is the subject of a prosecution and abatement notice. PHOTO: TRADE ME

A farmer will be back in court in two weeks after Environment Canterbury claims he breached the Resource Management Act.

Lawton Giltrap farms and operates a vehicle-wrecking yard on his Curries Rd, Springston South, property.

“The offences relate to their farming operation and the effects of stock on water quality and riverbeds,” an ECan spokesperson said.

The case first appeared in the Christchurch District Court in relation to the Resource Management Act on April 12 last year.

The ECan spokesperson said it related to an “incident in November 2021”.

The Selwyn District Council is also taking action against Giltrap over a separate matter.

The Selwyn Times understands it relates to berms outside his property being ploughed and the operation of a car wrecking business on rural land.

Council head of regulatory Susan Atherton said an abatement notice to address non-compliance with the District Plan had been issued.

Atherton would not say what the non-compliance related to.

“The investigation is ongoing,” said Atherton.

She said the abatement notice was issued in April last year and has a compliance date of March 31 this year.

When Selwyn Times contacted Giltrap about the ECan prosecution and abatement notice he denied knowing about them, before ending the call.

Selwyn Times understands blocked drains led to flooding on other properties in the area, and waterways have been found to be contaminated.

An ECan spokesperson said there has been several adjournments and reappearances of the case since April. The case will be back in court on February 7.

The spokesperson said ECan is also investigating “an incident” in July 2023, but would not say what it was about. The investigation has not yet led to a prosecution, the spokesperson said.

In October ECan also visited the property after dead cattle were buried in the incorrect location.

“Our officers provided advice to the landowner on how to fix the issue,” the spokesperson said.

“We received confirmation that remediation had been completed on 6 November 2023. No further enforcement action on this matter was deemed necessary.”