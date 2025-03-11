Canterbury home suffers 'substantial' fire damage

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Prebbleton on Monday afternoon.

Fire crews from the Wigram and Lincoln stations were called to the William St property, near Bellvue Drive, about 4.50pm after a report the building was on fire.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said the single-storey home was engulfed in flames when the crews arrived.

A fire investigator was working to determine the cause of the blaze, the spokesperson said. The fire appeared to have started in a bedroom.

Firefighters were at the scene for just over two hours. The home suffered "substantial damage" but no one was inside when the crews arrived.

However, Hato Hone St John said two people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.