Canterbury teen's vaccine pass exemption arrives

Daisy Meyers. Photo: Supplied

West Melton teenager Daisy Meyers was able to get back to her sporting life at the weekend after finally receiving her vaccine pass exemption.

The 16-year-old is eligible for an exemption after her specialist advised her not to get the Pfizer jab until six months after having myocarditis and pericarditis as a side effect of medication prescribed for Crohn’s disease.

The exemption arrived on Friday afternoon, the 10th working day after she applied for it.

It then took another two hours of her dad Darren being on the phone to My Vaccine Pass personnel to transfer the exemption into the form of a vaccine pass.

Consequently, Daisy had not been able to attend her commitments to coach for Selwyn United that evening, but at least could get back to playing in the women’s futsal super league on Sunday.

This was after missing those same sporting commitments the previous weekend, following New Zealand going to the traffic light system on December 3.

On November 26, the family's GP sent in a signed form to the Ministry of Health to apply for the exemption. At the time, the ministry was advising it would take five working days to deliver, but this changed to 10 working days.