Changes in the pipeline to meet Lincoln's population boom

The 1710 section Lincoln South development will feature business zones, a park and ride and wetland areas. Image: Supplied

The controversial 1710-home Lincoln South subdivision has been signed off by district councillors, putting an end to Lincoln Voice’s appeal to stop it. Reporter Daniel Alvey finds out how the town will manage the growth it brings.

When work is scheduled to start on the Lincoln South subdivision remains a mystery – developer Carter Group is refusing to say.

But what is known is the impact the huge development will have on Lincoln infrastructure. It will come with new public transport routes, school expansions, and a raft of roading upgrades.

Given its size, the subdivision will likely be built in stages, similar to how the Faringdon and Rosemerryn subdivisions were built.

While zoned for medium density, there is unlikely to be many multi-storey homes in the subdivision.

As part of its zoning requirements, the subdivision has to achieve a minimum of 12 homes per hectare, meaning the average section size will be no greater than 500m2.

There are provisions for higher density homes in some areas but most of the subdivision will be lower density.

In parts of the district where two-storey, medium-density homes have been built in the past, there were only a small number of them and they took longer to sell.

In August last year, Carter Group director Tim Carter told the Selwyn Times the vision for Lincoln South was “low-density”.

“The medium-density housing, in our view, will potentially change the character of everywhere in Lincoln, except Lincoln South,” he said.

But Carter Group is now refusing to answer questions from Selwyn Times. It comes after district councillors were heavily criticised over the way they approved the subdivision on August 16.

Of the 10 district councillors and mayor, six voted to approve the District Plan which included changing 190ha of farm land to residential to build Lincoln South.

Two councillors did not vote due to conflicts of interest, while Mayor Sam Broughton and two other councillors were on sick leave.

The plan change was under appeal by Lincoln Voice at the Environment Court. The appeal was made null and void when the District Plan was approved.

Roading and Public Transport

The subdivision will have three main exit points. The first will be on Springs Rd, which runs through the middle of the development. It will either take people towards Lincoln University or towards Lake Ellesmere.

As part of the development, Springs Rd will be upgraded to cope with the extra traffic.

This will include:

•Traffic lights at the Springs Rd/Ellesmere Junction Rd/Gerald St intersection. Springs Rd will also get a frontage upgrade and there is likely to be a roundabout in the middle of the development and a new town gateway.

•The second exit point will be on Collins Rd, heading towards Leeston. It will receive developer-funded street frontage upgrades.

•Moirs Ln will be the third main exit point and will go onto Ellesmere Rd. Moirs Ln will need to be sealed to its connection point with Ellesmere Rd.

•Ellesmere Rd will also be widened, which will be funded by the developer south of Edward St, while north of Edward St up to the intersection with Trices Rd has been funded in the 2021-31 Long Term Plan, with the developer making contributions.

•The Ellesmere Rd, Edward St, and Lincoln Tai Tapu Rd intersection will also get an upgrade paid for in the LTP with developer contributions.

Both the seal widening on Ellesmere Rd and the intersection upgrade are set to be completed in 2024/25 at a cost of $1.95 million, 7 per cent of the cost will be developer-funded and 51 per cent funded by Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency.

All district council roading projects will be reviewed as part of the upcoming consultation for the 2024-34 LTP.

There is also potential for a developer-funded road or cycleway link to Kaitorete Dr.

Pedestrian and cycle paths will also be integrated throughout the development and into the wetlands area on the north side.

As part of the development, there will be a developer-funded park-and-ride linked to the existing bus network.

Grant Miller.

Springs Ward district councillor Grant Miller said it is important the public transport system be up to standard.

“I’ve always been a proponent of building transport networks before demand comes.”

An Environment Canterbury spokesperson said it is reviewing the bus services in Lincoln as part of its 10-year Public Transport Futures plan.

"As part of this plan, we are reviewing Lincoln bus services, and considering a proposal to add an additional direct service.

"If this goes ahead, there would be three direct bus services during the morning and afternoon peak travel times,” the spokesperson said.

Araria Springs principal Claire Howison said the school's current roll is 435, with a capacity for 450. Photo: Supplied

The Lincoln South development and others will put pressure on schools.

Currently there are three schools in Lincoln – Ararira Springs, Lincoln Primary and Lincoln High School.

Ararira Springs principal Claire Howison said the current roll is 435, with a capacity for 450.

“We have a new block planned. This will be built in 2024 and take the capacity of the school to 750,” Howison said.

Lincoln High principal Kathy Paterson said it currently has 1363 students enrolled, but couldn’t say what its maximum capacity was due to temporary buildings already being on-site for their rebuild.

“The Ministry of Education have a five-stage rebuild masterplan, developed for our site, and has signalled that they are looking at a much larger school capacity by 2030,” Paterson said.

The development will increase the school’s roll to 2300 by 2030 and include 12 new teaching spaces, a science building and new administration building.

Lincoln Primary did not respond to the Selwyn Times.

Nancy Bell.

But ministry spokesperson Nancy Bell said it was aware of the upcoming growth and said work is under way on a short-term solution to cater for more pupils at Lincoln Primary.

Bell said a new primary school may be required in the future.

“We are aware of proposed residential developments in Lincoln and are undertaking work to ensure the schooling network can respond to the growing demand for education.

This work has included discussions with developers and evaluation of potential sites that may be required for new primary schools in the south of Lincoln,” Bell said.

Miller said the growth will put demand on other areas as well as the schools.

“Lincoln residents have been partially keen on seeing a swimming pool in Lincoln.

“So do you look at building an indoor aquatic centre in Lincoln? The population in Lincoln probably demands that,” Miller said.

Miller said conversations need to happen in the coming months on what is needed as the district council begins drafting its 2024/34 LTP.

Water management

A section of the development has also been dedicated to a wetland and stormwater management area on the banks of the Ararira/LII River.

Along Springs Creek, which is a spring-fed tributary of the Ararira/LII River, there will be a protected reserve, native planting, naturalisation and stream enhancements.

As dictated in the partially operative District Plan, development of the area must protect and enhance its natural ecosystem. Miller said it was great to see the wetlands being incorporated into the development.

“On the positive side, there is going to be significant improvement and extension of the Lincoln wetland project, which is going to be an asset to Lincoln.”

Specific stormwater management requirements will be decided closer to the time in collaboration with the district council and ECan.

Other Development Areas

There will be two other subdivisions bordering Lincoln South.

On the north side, a development along Allendale Ln will deliver about 180 homes. As part of that development, Allendale Ln will be reformed into a two-lane road. The subdivision will also be connected to Lincoln South via Moirs Ln.

At the southern end of Lincoln South, a further 11.4ha, linking up to Lincoln South and Springs Rd, has been rezoned for medium density housing.