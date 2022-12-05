Data shows 22 vehicles stolen in one month across Canterbury district

Two offenders, aged 17 and under, have been charged with theft of a motor vehicle in Selwyn. Photo: File image

Newly-released police data shows 22 vehicles were stolen in the Selwyn district during September.

The information obtained by the Selwyn Times categorises the thefts by police station areas.

For the Darfield police station, one vehicle was stolen and not recovered.

For the Lincoln station, 11 vehicles were stolen and only four were recovered.

For the Rolleston station, 10 vehicles were stolen while eight were recovered.

There were no reports of stolen vehicles for the Arthur’s Pass or Leeston police stations.

Police also said two offenders, aged 17 and under, were charged with theft of a motor vehicle and illegal use of a motor vehicle across those police station areas.

Police could not answer what model was most commonly stolen.