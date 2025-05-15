Domain transformed by glow festival

A sellout crowd of 11,000 packed Hororata Domain on Saturday for the Hororata Glow Festival.

The festival featured 12 hot air balloons, the Marama Energy glow walk, live music, food trucks and free children’s entertainment, including The Wonky Donkey author and musician Craig Smith. The hot air balloons, which glowed in unison and were set to music, included ‘Owlbert’ – an owl-shaped hot air balloon from the United States.

The festival was organised by the Hororata Community Trust in association with Ballooning Canterbury.

Said event manager Cindy Driscoll: “This festival is about so much more than entertainment.

“It’s about building community pride, celebrating our rural way of life, and giving people something magical to be part of right here in the heart of Selwyn.”

Driscoll said more than 130 volunteers were involved in bringing the festival to life.

“What many don’t see is the week-long effort behind the scenes. We host balloon crews from around New Zealand and the world. It takes a huge volunteer effort.”

The festival is a key initiative of the community trust and raises funds for projects like rebuilding the historic Hororata Hall.

The biennial event will return in 2027.