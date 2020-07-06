Draft plan to upgrade Selwyn reserve revealed

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Selwyn residents can have their say on a draft plan to upgrade one of New Zealand's oldest reserves.
Selwyn District Council and Go Hororata are working with Hamish Shaw Architects and project partner, Canopy Landscape Architects, to develop a master plan for Hororata Reserve.
The plan includes a concept and location for the possible new Hororata Community Centre. Hororata Reserve is one of the largest and oldest reserves in the country.
It is believed the land was vested to the community by the owner of Hororata Station, John Cordy, in the 1870s.
"The purpose of the master plan is to look forward 10 to 20 years and make sure that the reserve continues to be developed to serve the community."
Shaw said completing the reserve master plan while beginning the early concept planning for the Hororata Community Centre allowed them to look at the big picture.
Provide your feedback on the Hororata Reserve master plan here before Friday 24 July.