Draft plan to upgrade Selwyn reserve revealed

Selwyn residents can have their say on a draft plan to upgrade one of New Zealand's oldest reserves.

Selwyn District Council and Go Hororata are working with Hamish Shaw Architects and project partner, Canopy Landscape Architects, to develop a master plan for Hororata Reserve.

The plan includes a concept and location for the possible new Hororata Community Centre. Hororata Reserve is one of the largest and oldest reserves in the country.

It is believed the land was vested to the community by the owner of Hororata Station, John Cordy, in the 1870s.

Community Centre - Site plan and public realm. Image: Selwyn District Council

Architect Hamish Shaw says: "The plan is the result of 11 months’ work by the project team, including a public workshop and other discussions with the community and groups that use the reserve.

"The purpose of the master plan is to look forward 10 to 20 years and make sure that the reserve continues to be developed to serve the community."

Shaw said completing the reserve master plan while beginning the early concept planning for the Hororata Community Centre allowed them to look at the big picture.

Provide your feedback on the Hororata Reserve master plan here before Friday 24 July.