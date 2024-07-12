Driver fled scene after cyclist hit in Lincoln

Photo: ODT files

Police are investigating an alleged hit-and-run after a cyclist was struck by a white vehicle in Lincoln.

The female victim’s husband, who did not want to be identified, said the woman was left unharmed but “shaken” when she was struck from behind while turning off Lyttelton St onto North Belt.

The woman said the vehicle fled the scene in the direction of Lincoln Primary School after the collision about 8.45am last Thursday.

Police said they are at an “assessment stage to identify lines of inquiry”.

The bicycle took most of the force and was crushed on impact, the woman’s husband said.

After asking for nearby CCTV footage on Facebook and reporting the incident to police online, the husband believed there was little chance of finding the driver.

“We don’t know where to track down the assailant, so there’s probably not much else we can do about it,” he said.

Police did not respond when asked by Selwyn Times if they had checked CCTV in the area or if any suspects had been identified.