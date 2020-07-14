Election campaigns kick off in Selwyn

Reuben Davidson. Photo: Supplied

The National and Labour candidates for the Selwyn electorate are kicking off their campaigns in the lead up to the general election in September.

Labour Party candidate Reuben Davidson will be launching his campaign on Saturday, while National candidate Nicola Grigg launched her election campaign last week. Meanwhile, Stu Armstrong will be standing for ACT in Selwyn.

The general election is due to take place on Saturday, September 19.

Davidson was born and raised in Canterbury and currently lives in Lyttelton.

His campaign launch will take place at the Rolleston Community Centre at noon.

"The thing that appealed to me about running in Selwyn is that I can see it is a really fast-growing and rapidly changing electorate and it is a real opportunity that should be had.

“This is a chance for the Selwyn community to come together for a free concert in Rolleston, a family-friendly event, and a chance to celebrate the hard work that has allowed us to shift from response to recovery."

Grigg launched her election campaign with the help of former leader Todd Muller last Wednesday.

Grigg lives in Prebbleton.

Nicola Grigg. Photo: Supplied

"It was fantastic to be able to showcase to Todd exactly why I believe Selwyn’s innovative businesses will enable our electorate to lead New Zealand’s economic recovery," she said.

"I had a huge turnout of members to the launch, about 160 people."

In a shock announcement on Tuesday, Muller resigned from his role as party leader.

Current Selwyn MP Amy Adams has decided to continue as a list MP, and has been given the Covid-19 recovery portfolio.