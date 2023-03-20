Experience the glow at Hororata

The Hororata Glow Festival. Photo: Supplied

The Hororata Glow Festival is an immersive experience with something magical to discover in every corner.

“Our community loves welcoming people to the Hororata Glow Festival," said Cindy Driscoll from the Hororata Community Trust which is partnering with Ballooning Canterbury to stage this event.

"We look forward to bringing new experiences to the festival that will delight the young and young at heart."

Hot air balloons will inflate like giant lanterns and glow rhythmically to music performing a night glow.

As a unique treat Buster, the British Bulldog will perform as part of the night glow. Buster is a special shape hot air balloon that will join Ballooning Canterbury and other New Zealand balloon crews for the festival.

“We are excited to have Buster coming to Hororata from the UK. It is the first time we have had an international special shape at the event.

"There has been a lot of logistics to get Buster here, and we would like to thank the Interislander who have supported us with this,” said Michael from Ballooning Canterbury.

“Before the night glow, people can walk through a cold inflated balloon and interact with pilots to learn more about the art of flying a hot air balloon.

"I recommend people get to the event early to avoid missing out on these experiences.”

A vibrant festival surrounds the hot air balloons night glow performance.

Capitol City, an 11 piece band will be rocking following the balloon performance and University of Canterbury will have new interactive science demonstrations to wow everyone.

Don’t miss the UV art zone or the magical fairy tree and garden, plus rides on a Noddy Train.

A vast array of food will be available, and stalls to stock up on winter staples.

The Hororata Glow Festival is the only event of its kind in the South Island and sold out in 2021.

“We have 130 volunteers involved in making this festival happen, it is a platform for community groups to fundraise from and profits will go towards developing the new Hororata Community Hub,” said Cindy.

The fourth Hororata Glow Festival will be held at Hororata Domain on Saturday, May 13, 2023, with a postponement date of Sunday, May 14, in case the weather is not favourable on Saturday.

Tickets must be purchased online; there will be no gate sales. Kids under 16 years are free. Get your tickets now at www.hororatanightglow.org.nz.