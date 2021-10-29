Feedback forces Rolleston flyover revisions

A flyover plan to address traffic safety across State Highway 1 at Rolleston and improve the Jones and Hoskyns Rds intersection has garnered 980 submissions. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

The Rolleston flyover plan will be revised following feedback from affected residents and businesses.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency received 980 submissions on its proposal to install the flyover, alongside intersection and possible speed limit changes.

A spokeswoman said there had been 875 online map comments, 77 email/letter submissions and 28 freepost feedback forms.

NZTA would be releasing a summary of the submissions within the next fortnight.

The proposed flyover bridge across State Highway 1, connecting residential Rolleston from Rolleston Drive North, with the industrial hub, from Jones Rd north of the Hoskyns Rd intersection, has been hugely controversial.

A Southern Motorway flyover near Weedons. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Jones Rd businesses have opposed the current plan as it reduces accessibility from the highway. The district council has also rung alarm bells, saying it gives rise to new safety concerns, disadvantages businesses and does not support growth and prosperity.

Consultation was undertaken in July and August.

The Waka Kotahi spokesperson said the roading authority’s project team was now working through all the feedback, prior to the next round of community consultation.

“When we will share a revised plan and more detail for people who are interested,” they said.

The community feedback had contributed to ongoing analysis as part of assessing the best design option.

Many agreed there needed to be a solution for crossing the busy highway and railway.

“A key safety problem for this project is providing an alternative to people turning right onto the busy highway and risking a crash with oncoming traffic. Given Rolleston’s unprecedented growth and development, this safety risk is increasing,” the spokeswoman said.

“Our job right now is to investigate the best way to balance highway access with safety requirements,” she said.

Waka Kotahi is delivering the project as part of the New Zealand Upgrade Programme, an $8.7 billion investment by Government in growing communities across the country.