Former mayor dies after short illness

Michael McEvedy.

Tributes have been paid to Selwyn’s longest-serving mayor - Michael McEvedy.

“Michael passed away peacefully after a very brief illness," the friend told chrislynchmedia.com.

"I saw him last Thursday, and he was fine, so it was rather sudden.

"His family were with him at the end.

"He will be greatly missed for his generosity and commitment to the Canterbury community, especially through his work with the Canterbury Museum and St John, where he served many years on their boards.”

McEvedy was Selwyn mayor from 1995 to 2007.

During that time he oversaw the opening of Selwyn District Council’s new Rolleston headquarters, which centralised operations in response to the area's growth.

Selwyn Mayor Sam Broughton acknowledged McEvedy’s passing and said he left an indelible mark on the district.

“Michael’s leadership and vision played a pivotal role in shaping Selwyn into the thriving and prosperous community we know today."

McEvedy was awarded the Companion of the Queen’s Service Order in 2007.

After stepping down as mayor, he continued his community contributions as chair of the Selwyn Arts Trust and Commissioner for the Red Cross New Zealand Earthquake Commission.