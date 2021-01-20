Former mushroom plant targeted by vandals

Police are increasing patrols at the former Meadow Mushrooms factory on Springs Rd, Prebbleton, after youths were caught on the premises. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Police are increasing patrols at the former Meadow Mushrooms processing plant at Prebbleton following vandalism.

Senior Sergeant Dean Harker said there were a number of youths caught on the premises late last year.

They were being dealt with by Youth Aid in relation to being unlawfully on the property, while there were ongoing inquiries into allegations of vandalism.

In addition, a man was apprehended at the site allegedly stealing copper and charged with burglary.

Harker said police were increasing their patrols in the area, and he asked the public to report any suspicious activity.

A house on the property had its doorway glass smashed. Photo: Geoff Sloan

He said neighbours had reported damage being done to buildings at the site.

The owners of the site, Summerset Group, had also increased security around the area.

“Just because it’s an empty building, it doesn’t give people the right to go in and damage it, anyone who is found on the premises could face criminal charges,” Harker said.

The site is destined to become a $150 million-plus 290-home retirement village, complete with bowling green and pool. Summerset Group has recently lodged an application for resource consent with the district council.

Empty buildings comprising former factory buildings are set for demolition to make way for the development. A small house, believed to be former manager’s quarters, is among buildings believed to have been targeted by vandals.

The Selwyn Times was told anecdotally by a member of the public that the house had been destined for donation to the community, but the vandalism was putting that plan at risk.

However, Summerset communications manager Jenny Bridgen was not able to confirm plans for the house.

“Regarding the house onsite, there are some discussions going on but nothing will be determined until the new year,” she said.

Summerset Group is one of the leading operators and developers of retirement villages in New Zealand. It bought the 9ha site from Meadow Mushrooms in 2019.