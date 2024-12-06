Selwyn principals hopeful ministry will come to the rescue

Selwyn MP Nicola Grigg with Education Minister Erica Stanford with Lincoln Primary principal Chris Nord. Photo: Supplied

Principals in the Selwyn district are cautiously optimistic they will soon have answers to roll growth pains.

Education Minister Erica Stanford is looking at developing a Selwyn-specific growth model to map where school expansions and new schools will be needed.

Principals say if the work comes to fruition, it will mark a change in the Ministry of Education’s approach to Selwyn’s explosive growth from reactive to proactive.

In her visit last week, Stanford met with all the district’s principals and went to schools in Lincoln and Rolleston.

The visit came after consistent calls from primary and secondary schools for better planning for growth.

Lincoln Primary principal Chris Nord said pupils at his school have staggered lunchtimes due to space constraints. He was pleased to see Stanford witness the problem firsthand.

“This visit allowed her to see firsthand the challenges caused by rapid roll growth in our community and highlight the impact of this growth on our infrastructure, including classroom spaces, green areas, car parking, our technology provision hub and administrative facilities,” said Nord.

“While no immediate promises were made, she assured us that addressing these issues would be a priority in future budget considerations.”

Education Minister Erica Stanford meeting with principals. Photo: Supplied

West Rolleston Primary principal Sylvia Fidow said its library was currently being used as a classroom due to the school being at capacity.

“I think it was great the minister came and listened and saw us,” Fidow said.

Another 3500 homes are planned to be built behind West Rolleston in the coming years after the council and Carter Group reached an agreement during mediation.

A spokesperson for Stanford said she valued meeting teachers, principals and local business leaders and appreciated their honesty about the future.

“The minister is seeking advice from the Ministry of Education on network demands and projections for Selwyn to ensure the ministry is appropriately accounting for growth.

“The advice will be provided before the end of the year for consideration.”

Selwyn Labour spokesperson Luke Jones said he was pleased to see Stanford meeting with schools and taking their concerns about roll growth seriously, but the “proof

will be in the pudding” if Stanford follows through with the work.

Last month Selwyn MP Nicola Grigg recommitted to funding for the first stage of Rolleston College’s second campus and the rebuild of Ellesmere College.

Rolleston College principal Rachel Skelton said Stanford spent a lot of time listening to what principals had to say.

“She was certainly willing to listen to and commit to a Selwyn-specific plan and that would be a fantastic outcome for us.”