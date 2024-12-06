Two-storey Canterbury home destroyed by fire

Photo: Lincoln Volunteer Fire Brigade

A two-storey house near Rolleston was badly damaged by a fire last night.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews with multiple tankers were called to the house on Springston Rolleston Rd about 5.45pm on Thursday.

No one was injured in the blaze, but the structure was already well alight by the time crews arrived at the scene.

Crews from the Lincoln, Rolleston, Wigram, Leeston and Dunsandel stations were called to the scene.

Firefighters left the property just before midnight.

Lincoln Volunteer Fire Brigade Richie Bee said the blaze was reported by a Hato Hone St John ambulance crew who were driving past the property.

They saw black smoke from the road, called Fenz and went to investigate the cause.

Bee said the firefighters managed to save a classic car parked in the garage before the blaze spread.

Bee said no one was home at the time. He said the occupants were out for dinner and a neighbour called them to check they were okay and tell them their house was on fire.

Bee said the blaze was initially too intense for firefighters to enter the house.

Part of the house collapsed about 5min after crews arrived, he said.