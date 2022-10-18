Freezer to help with ice swimmer's preparations

Diving into the freezer to find that lost steak or favourite ice cream is something we all do.

Having a swim in your freezer is something else, says local Selwyn resident Hannah Drury.

Hannah Drury climbs into the freezer she has set up to help her in her preparations for next year's World Ice Swimming Championships. Photo: John Spurdle

Drury is an uncommon kind of athlete, a scarcity in New Zealand. And bathing in one’s freezer is definitely not for the faint hearted.

For Drury, bathing in her freezer is just one of the ways in which she is preparing herself for next year’s World Ice Swimming Championships.