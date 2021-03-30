Fun and games at Lincoln Uni community day

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Lincoln University Community Day was held on Sunday.
Attractions included face-painting, food trucks, a sheep shearing demonstration, and a petting zoo.
A Lincoln University spokesperson said MulletMan was also in "top form, wowing the crowd with his juggling and unicycling skills".
The annual event aims to connect people living in the Selwyn district with Lincoln University and show them what the campus is like.