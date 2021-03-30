Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Fun and games at Lincoln Uni community day

    Stephanie Nixon of Colour Me In works on a Unicorn theme for Rosie Pham, 4. Photos: Lincoln...
    Six-year-old twins Jinfang, left, and Jinping Leng, make friends with Cubby the sheep in the...
    Noah James, 8, pats a donkey in the petting zoo area.
    Richard Clark watches his children Isobelle, 4, and Jack, 9, devour candy floss.
    Josh Devane, a Lincoln University Diploma of Agriculture student, showcases his sheep shearing...
    Sisters Lily, left, 10, and Summer van Ameyde, 9, groom a miniature horse in the petting zoo area.
    Visitors watch a sheep shearing demonstration at the Lincoln University Community Day.
    Mather siblings Emelia, left, 9, Tom, 7, and Izabela, 4, at the sheep shearing demonstration.
    The Lincoln University Community Day was held on Sunday.

    Attractions included face-painting, food trucks, a sheep shearing demonstration, and a petting zoo.

    A Lincoln University spokesperson said MulletMan was also in "top form, wowing the crowd with his juggling and unicycling skills".

    The annual event aims to connect people living in the Selwyn district with Lincoln University and show them what the campus is like.

