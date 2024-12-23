Here is what the new Rolleston flyover will look like

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The $125 million flyover project made the Government’s list of Roads of Regional Significance and is one year into the design phase with construction to start at the end of next year.
As part of the detailed designs, the New Zealand Transport Agency was able to generate visual representations of how the new road layouts around Rolleston could look.
The end of what is Dunns Crossing Rd will become a cul-de-sac at the intersection with Newman Rd to allow for an underpass.
While NZTA is funding the underpass, the council will have to fund the connections to it.
The Jones Rd site is still occupied by the Christchurch RV Centre, which will likely make way for it.