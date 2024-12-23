Here is what the new Rolleston flyover will look like

More detailed designs have been released of what Rolleston’s road layout will look like when the flyover is complete.

The $125 million flyover project made the Government’s list of Roads of Regional Significance and is one year into the design phase with construction to start at the end of next year.

As part of the detailed designs, the New Zealand Transport Agency was able to generate visual representations of how the new road layouts around Rolleston could look.

What the flyover is likely to look like. Image: NZTA

Construction will start with the Dunns Crossing and Walkers Rds intersection with State Highway 1.

The end of what is Dunns Crossing Rd will become a cul-de-sac at the intersection with Newman Rd to allow for an underpass.

While NZTA is funding the underpass, the council will have to fund the connections to it.

Detailed plans of what the flyover and the Dunns Crossing roundabout is likely to look like. Image: NZTA ​

The flyover will start at Rolleston Drive, and go over the state highway and railway line to land on Jones Rd.

The Jones Rd site is still occupied by the Christchurch RV Centre, which will likely make way for it.