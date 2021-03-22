Light up the night: Hororata Glow Festival date set

Photo: Murray Irwin

The Hororata Community Trust will be holding its popular Hororata Glow Festival on May 8.

Executive officer Cindy Driscoll said 14,000 people attended the last festival in 2019, an “overwhelming response” for the second event after it was launched in 2018.

The decision had since been made to make it a biennial event, and this year numbers would be limited to 10,000 in order to manage crowd size and Covid-19 requirements.

New for 2021 will be a dramatic laser light show following the festival’s signature Night Glow, set to wow the crowd with DJ Craig Shaw cranking the tunes.

“This the only event in the South Island where people can experience hot air balloons glowing in unison to music,” Driscoll said.

“One of the standout activities is the chance to walk inside a giant hot air balloon and chat to the pilots. The glowing fairground and glow circus will be back as well as fun new area the UV art zone.’’

Tickets are only available online. There will be no gate sales.