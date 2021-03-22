Monday, 22 March 2021

Light up the night: Hororata Glow Festival date set

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Selwyn

    Photo: Murray Irwin
    Photo: Murray Irwin
    The Hororata Community Trust will be holding its popular Hororata Glow Festival on May 8.

    Executive officer Cindy Driscoll said 14,000 people attended the last festival in 2019, an “overwhelming response” for the second event after it was launched in 2018.

    The decision had since been made to make it a biennial event, and this year numbers would be limited to 10,000 in order to manage crowd size and Covid-19 requirements.

    New for 2021 will be a dramatic laser light show following the festival’s signature Night Glow, set to wow the crowd with DJ Craig Shaw cranking the tunes.

    “This the only event in the South Island where people can experience hot air balloons glowing in unison to music,” Driscoll said.

    “One of the standout activities is the chance to walk inside a giant hot air balloon and chat to the pilots. The glowing fairground and glow circus will be back as well as fun new area the UV art zone.’’

    Tickets are only available online. There will be no gate sales.

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter