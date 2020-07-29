Lyttelton resident vying for Selwyn seat in September election

Banks Peninsula Community Board member Reuben Davidson is the Labour candidate for Selwyn. Photo: Sabin Halloway ​

Banks Peninsula Community Board member Reuben Davidson is making a bid to be the next MP in Selwyn.

"I can see in Selwyn, there is a large group of people who think they could be better served and so that is what motivated me to put my hand up and accept that challenge," he said.

"People who have traditionally voted for National can really see that the plan Labour has to recover and rebuild is going to be good for Selwyn as well as New Zealand."

The 42-year-old lives in Lyttelton and has been on the Banks Peninsula Community Board since last year.

At the last election in 2017, Labour candidate for Selwyn, Tony Condon, received 20.77 per cent of the votes against current Selwyn MP Amy Adams' 65.86 per cent.

Davidson said he would move to Selwyn if he wins the seat or becomes a Labour list MP. He is currently ranked 67th on the Labour list.

He would still keep his role on the community board if he is elected, he said.

Davidson works as a series producer at Whitebait Media where he has been for 15 years.

Most recently he created the TV show Fanimals but helped produce What Now for seven years.

Davidson said his time with the community board has proven he has a passion for politics.

"I have loved it so far.

"The work I have done through my life, and also really recently at a community level, has really motivated me to get more involved at a political level."

He said a key value for him is hard work.

“I got my first job by the time I was 14, working at Espresso 124 on the terrace. I lived within walking distance of school but I’d bus into the city to work starting at about 6.30am and then bus back for school."