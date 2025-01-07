New principal a familiar face after 23 years at college

Antony French. Photo: Supplied

Antony French was emotional when he found out he was going to be principal of Ellesmere College where he has spent his entire teaching career.

French was selected to fill the role after his predecessor Ronan Bass resigned.

Bass was on extended medical leave for most of last year, with French, who had been deputy, as acting principal.

“I certainly learnt a heck of a lot last year and I will use that to spring forward going into this year,” said French.

He said his appointment gave everyone at the school stability, and the capacity to move forward.

When the board announced Bass’ resignation, French said he spoke with his wife Tracey before applying for the position.

But he already had the backing of the school community, with many calling for him to replace Bass.

“The support from the community was a bit overwhelming and a bit humbling,” he said.

French went through an application process before being appointed.

“I was nervous going into the interview process. Once I finished that, it was a mixture of relief and excitement.

“Once I got the phone call it was pretty emotional for my wife and myself,” he said.

For French, this will be his 24th year at the college after switching from working as a resource management consultant.

“It’s an unusual thing in a teaching career, I guess, to stay at the same school for that long, but I think one of the strengths that I carry with me is the historical knowledge of where we’ve been and where we are going.”

Fomer principal Ronan Bass. Photo: Supplied

He said ironically he gave up working in resource management because he couldn’t stand the paperwork.

“Which is kind of funny now.”

Throughout his tenure, French has taught agriculture and horticulture.

He has also held multiple leadership positions, including year 10 dean and head of science. He joined the senior leadership team in 2019.

French’s main focus for the year will be keeping an eye on stage one of the school’s rebuild.

Construction began this week. The rebuild will be done in three phases and is due to be finished by about 2028.

It will replace the school’s 1981 buildings, which had a lifespan of 25 years.

“To have it under way is just amazing,” French said.