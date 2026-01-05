Monday, 5 January 2026

Updated 10.30 am

One dead after crash in Selwyn

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Selwyn

    One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in Canterbury this morning.

    A police spokesperson said the crash was reported on Jones Rd near Rolleston in the Selwyn district just after 7.45am on Monday.

    "The sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

    "Jones Rd remains closed while a scene examination is carried out."

    Hato Hone St John sent an ambulance, a rapid response unit and operations manager to the scene.

    It referred all further inquiries to police.

    Star News

