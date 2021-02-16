Plan shelved: No supermarket for Lincoln subdivision

Flemington subdivision residents were concerned about noise and traffic if a Countdown supermarket was built next door. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Developer Shane Kennedy said he is no longer pursuing the construction of a supermarket at the Flemington subdivision in Lincoln.

While an appeal was lodged with the Environment Court, the matter has not yet progressed to a hearing.

Kennedy said he would not be going to a hearing as there was no longer going to be a supermarket.

The land which was previously destined for the Countdown supermarket would now instead become residential, he said.

"There’s no supermarket," Kennedy said.

Shane Kennedy.

Last year an independent commissioner appointed by the Selwyn District Council turned down a resource consent to build the Countdown in the Flemington estate on Birchs Rd.

Commissioner David Caldwell found there would be adverse affects on local residents and the wider environment.

This was in spite of the majority of submissions received by the district council in response to the resource consent application supporting the development.

Kennedy said at the time the commissioner’s decision was disappointing, but the site would also be suitable for a block of about 12 residential houses.