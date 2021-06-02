Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Police appeal for help after alleged incident at Selwyn Health Hub

    Police are appealing to the public for any information in relation to an attempted burglary at the Selwyn Health Hub in Rolleston last month.

    Police said someone, thought to be the person pictured above, allegedly tried to break into the building on Norman Kirk Drive in Rolleston on May 16 at 9.15pm.

    The attempt was unsuccessful but the health hub was damaged.

    "They have then smashed three windows costing the business thousands in repairs," a police spokesperson said.

    "The offender was wearing a jacket with a long zip on the left and black shoes. After the incident they walked towards the bus stop on Kidman Street."

    If you have information about this person or the incident, phone police on 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, and quote the file number 210519/9585.

