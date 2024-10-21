Representation to increase after district council U-turn

Photo: File image

In a surprising twist, Selwyn district councillors have likely locked in an increase in representation for the area.

Until recently, the council was steadfast in reducing the number of councillors and having no community boards.

But public feedback, particularly from the Malvern and Ellesmere wards, has seen a shift in the council’s approach.

After considering the feedback, the council voted to maintain the current four existing ward boundaries and increase the number of councillors for the Rolleston Ward from three to four to reflect population growth.

The council had initially consulted on a proposal to reduce the number of councillors from 10 to eight, enlarging the Springs Ward to include West Melton, and including Burnham and West Rolleston Primary School in the Rolleston Ward.

This option would have seen the Malvern and Ellesmere wards drop to one councillor.

In another surprising move, the council has also decided to retain the Malvern Community Board, which was on the chopping block.

The council’s decision went against staff recommendations, which supported cutting back the number of councillors and disestablishing the community board.

Mayor Sam Broughton said the vote was democracy in action and a good example that the council listens to the voice of the community.

“Consultation is all about hearing from our community and hearing what people support and don’t support in proposals as we work.

"Those we heard from were clear about wanting to ensure that we had strong rural representation. It is important that councils listen and respond to the community and that is what we have done.”

Broughton said an additional councillor would have no impact on ratepayers or the remuneration costs, as the same total remuneration provided by the Local Government Commission would be shared among one more councillor.

The council also voted to support introducing dual names for the wards, with local rūnanga gifting names that reflect the area’s history and geography of Tawera Malvern, Kā Mānia Rolleston, Te Waihora Ellesmere, and Kā Puna Springs.

The adjusted proposal will now be put forward for adoption at the October 23 council meeting. The council will then publicly notify the adopted proposal.

Once the council has notified its final proposal, it is subject to appeal. The Local Government Commission will consider any appeals and will make a final determination, if required by April next year.