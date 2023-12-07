Rikki Morris steps up to open Selwyn Sounds

Rikki Morris will open the Selwyn Sounds music festival in March. Photo: Supplied

Eighties music star Rikki Morris has been added to the Selwyn Sounds line-up and is scheduled to open the day-long festival in March.

Morris is best known for his chart-topping hit Nobody Else, which won him New Zealand songwriter of the year in 1988.

“We’re really, really pleased to have him on board. It just gives us more depth to our already fantastic lineup,” said festival promoter David Parlane.

The singer-songwriter performed at Selwyn Sounds in 2019, alongside a who’s who of New Zealand musicians known as The Golden Kiwis.

He will play to an expected crowd of 10,000 at Lincoln Domain on March 2.

Morris has a long history in New Zealand music. He is the younger brother of the late Th’ Dudes member, Ian Morris, with whom he released music.

The musician has worked as a sound technician for tours and as a TV presenter.

He was also briefly a member of The Crocodiles pop band.

After a 25-year hiatus, Morris made a strong return in 2021 with the release of his single The One Thing I Can’t Live Without. The song topped the New Zealand iTunes charts after its release.

In celebration of the 35th anniversary of Nobody Else, a duet version of the song was released in October, featuring Morris and Anika Moa.

Headliners for Selwyn Sounds are synth-pop duo The Human League, pop duo Go West and singer-songwriter Nik Kershaw.

“Three major 80s UK artists coming to New Zealand will certainly be a highlight of the festival,” said Parlane.

The 1980s cover band AutoMatic80s will also return as part of the line-up.

“The AutoMatic80s have been a crowd favourite for years at Selwyn Sounds,” said Parlane.

Presale and first-release tickets sold out on November 15. Second release tickets are on sale now ($149).

Parlane said he expects Selwyn Sounds will sell out completely before March.

“This has been an extremely exciting year for us. Our ticket sales have been going through the roof.”

THE LINE-UP

• The Human League

• Go West

• Nik Kershaw

• The Mockers

• The Choirboys

• Rikki Morris

• AutoMatic80s