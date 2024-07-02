Selwyn MP returns from maternity leave after welcoming first child

Selwyn MP Nicola Grigg. Photo: Supplied

Selwyn MP Nicola Grigg returned from maternity leave this week.

Grigg has been on leave since late last year when she welcomed her first child, Geordie, on December 27 at the Rolleston Birthing Unit.

“While I have been increasingly carrying out MP duties over the past few months, I am very excited to be returning to my ministerial and parliamentary duties from the beginning of (July),” Grigg said.

In her absence, Todd McClay stood in as Minister of State for Trade, and Associate Minister of Agriculture (Horticulture), while Louise Upston took on the Minister for Women role.

Grigg has been the Selwyn MP since 2020.

“I feel lucky to have spent this precious time with my son, Geordie, but am equally thrilled to return to full-time work,” Grigg said.