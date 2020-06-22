Selwyn Sounds announced for 2021

Jon Stevens of Noiseworks will be heading next year's Selwyn Sounds and he is just one of a number of iconic Kiwi artists who will be performing at the festival.

Jon Stevens

Selwyn Sounds at Lincoln Domain is likely the very first major music festival in the world to go on-sale since Covid-19 prevented crowds from gathering.

The event, scheduled for March 6, will celebrate its fifth anniversary next year.

Tickets are on sale from Thursday unless sold out prior through pre-sales.

Stevens will be performing a number of hits from his Noiseworks and INXS collection.

The former frontman of these bands will rock out chart-toppers such as Devil Inside, Suicide Blonde, Need you Tonight and Original Sin from INXS.

The event will also have a Kiwi flavour, with Stevens, Stan Walker and The Jordan Luck Band sharing the stage with other Kiwi musicians including Annie Crummer, Op Shop’s Jason Kerrison, The Lady Killers - Tina Cross, Suzanne Lynch and Jackie Clarke, Supergroove’s Che Fu, Nathan King and Andy Lynch from Zed and Rodney Fisher from Goodshirt.

They will perform their own tracks, then come together as duos to play Kiwi rock anthems.

The Remnants of Hello Sailor and crowd favourite cover band Automatic 80s will round out the day of entertainment.

Said Stevens: “I’m really looking forward to coming home for the music and the seafood and of course to see all the locals from Lincoln, Canterbury, Oamaru, Timaru and music lovers from all around New Zealand rocking out with us. I’m pleased to be sharing the stage with a huge line-up of stars such as Stan [Walker] and Jordan [Luck], [and] Che Fu."

With a total of six gold and four platinum singles, Stan Walker is keen to get back to performing live in front of music lovers.

Festival director David Parlane is excited to be perhaps the first music promoter in the world to launch a major music festival with no fan restrictions since Covid-19.

“It’s an honour to be celebrating our fifth anniversary of Selwyn Sounds and be putting back into the local events industry, who have struggled without work.

"It’s about the AV and lighting guys, the riggers, the drum rentals, the roadies and the musicians who haven’t been on stage in a long time. But more importantly for our music fans and event-goers who get to sing and dance the day away. Leave the kids at home, relax, enjoy some great refreshments, yummy food and great New Zealand music in a fun and vibrant environment with friends,” said Mr Parlane.

There will be more than 30 food vendors offering a number of delicacies.

This year’s event sold out with a crowd of thousands, so fans should purchase tickets early to avoid missing out.

Fans can pre-register now for access to a one day only special offer pre-sale on Wednesday at www.selwynsounds.co.nz.

Full lineup:

Jon Stevens of Noiseworks

Stan Walker

The Remnants of Hello Sailor

The Jordan Luck Band

Annie Crummer

Op Shop’s Jason Kerrison

Supergroove’s Che Fu

Nathan King and Andy Lynch from Zed

Rodney Fisher from Goodshirt

The Lady Killers - Tina Cross, Suzanne Lynch and Jackie Clarke

Automatic 80s