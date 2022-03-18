Slip likely cause of Canterbury township's water woes

An aerial survey by district council staff revealed the source of sediment in the Springfield water supply. Photo: Supplied

An aerial survey of the Kowai River catchment has revealed a landslip that is suspected of causing the turbidity in Springfield’s water supply.

Murray England.

The township's "emergency boil water notice" was lifted on Tuesday after samples found no further E coli in the water. However, a "precautionary boil water notice" remains in place.

Selwyn District Council is investigating the source of the E coli, which has added to Springfield’s water woes.

Asset manager water services Murray England told district councillors at their meeting last week staff had undertaken an aerial survey of the river catchment and found the slip.

"Mass loading of sediments and materials, which is now deposited in to the Kowai River, is causing the ongoing colouration issues," England said.

A Springfield resident posted this photo with the comment: "Current condition of the drinking water in Springfield. Would you be happy to drink this, even after boiling?" Photo: Facebook

But Springfield already had water quality issues prior to the discolouration which started after the floods in May last year.

The township had one of the highest levels of treatment in the district, but also the worst water quality of rural areas in the district, England said.

A $2 million to $4 million membrane treatment system is being trialled by the council and, to date, the results have been positive, he said.

The slip at the Kowai River catchment. Photo: Supplied

This will either be an additional or replacement system for the current onsite treatment. The township's supply was upgraded in 2017 to include cartridge filtration followed by UV treatment, in addition to a previous chlorine treatment system.

The district council is also installing a new water reservoir, which is due to be completed in June.