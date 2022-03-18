Slip likely cause of Canterbury township's water woes

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Selwyn District Council is investigating the source of the E coli, which has added to Springfield’s water woes.
Asset manager water services Murray England told district councillors at their meeting last week staff had undertaken an aerial survey of the river catchment and found the slip.
"Mass loading of sediments and materials, which is now deposited in to the Kowai River, is causing the ongoing colouration issues," England said.
The township had one of the highest levels of treatment in the district, but also the worst water quality of rural areas in the district, England said.
A $2 million to $4 million membrane treatment system is being trialled by the council and, to date, the results have been positive, he said.
The district council is also installing a new water reservoir, which is due to be completed in June.