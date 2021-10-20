State Highway 73 reopens after slip

The rockfall at Arthur's Pass on Monday. Photo: Supplied

The main highway connecting the West Coast to Christchurch has re-opened after a slip near Arthur's Pass on Monday.

Rocks from the slip above the western end of the rock shelter in the Otira Gorge closed the road on Monday.

Waka Kotahi NZTA used a helicopter to remove loose stone from the slopes above Arthur's Pass. The road was reopened on Wednesday.

Before State Highway 73 was closed, a truck driver was forced to seek refuge under a purpose-built concrete rock shelter in the middle of the pass after being caught under a massive rockfall.

The truck was travelling down a steep section on the West Coast side of Arthur's Pass when it was forced to come to a stop under the rock shelter, as 1m boulders tumbled down, crashing onto the road and blocking traffic.

The driver was able to get out of the truck and was picked up by road crews and taken to Arthur's Pass.

- NZ Herald and RNZ