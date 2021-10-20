Wednesday, 20 October 2021

State Highway 73 reopens after slip

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Selwyn

    The rockfall at Arthur's Pass on Monday. Photo: Supplied
    The rockfall at Arthur's Pass on Monday. Photo: Supplied
    The main highway connecting the West Coast to Christchurch has re-opened after a slip near Arthur's Pass on Monday.

    Rocks from the slip above the western end of the rock shelter in the Otira Gorge closed the road on Monday.

    Waka Kotahi NZTA used a helicopter to remove loose stone from the slopes above Arthur's Pass. The road was reopened on Wednesday.

    Before State Highway 73 was closed, a truck driver was forced to seek refuge under a purpose-built concrete rock shelter in the middle of the pass after being caught under a massive rockfall.

    The truck was travelling down a steep section on the West Coast side of Arthur's Pass when it was forced to come to a stop under the rock shelter, as 1m boulders tumbled down, crashing onto the road and blocking traffic.

    The driver was able to get out of the truck and was picked up by road crews and taken to Arthur's Pass.

    - NZ Herald and RNZ

     

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter