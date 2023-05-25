Teenager targeted in violent attack

A Lincoln teenager was assaulted by two youths as he waited at the bus stop near the Lincoln Library. Photo: File image

A Lincoln teenager has been assaulted by two youths for the second time this month.

The 15-year-old’s mother, who did not want to be named, said there was “a lot of violence happening at the moment between teenagers” in Lincoln.

On Saturday about 1pm, two boys, both 15, approached her son as he waited at the bus stop opposite the Lincoln Library.

They punched him in the face and kicked his legs, before running off.

He was left with bruises and broken glasses with a missing lens.

Her son knew who the boys were, his mother said.

Police are investigating the incident and were set to take a statement this week.

About two weeks ago, the boy and a friend were followed into the Liffey Domain, where the boy was pushed to the ground and his head and body were stomped on by two boys.

A group of about five boys and girls filmed the attack.

The mother said the attack stemmed from an incident at the Lincoln Library, in which her son defended his little sister, telling a boy who was verbally abusing her to leave her alone.