Trade waste discharges straining Rolleston treatment plant

The completion of the Darfield/Kirwee pipeline to the Pines Wastewater Treatment Plant is scheduled for this year. Photo: Supplied

Uncontrolled trade waste discharges are placing strain on the Pines Wastewater Treatment Plant at Rolleston and causing operational difficulty.

Water services senior staff reported to Selwyn district councillors that a risk analysis was being undertaken.

It was focussed on proactive warnings and management, combined with a response plan of mitigating measures, which had been effective in recent months.

The plant capacity is expected to be increased in the years to come as it serves increasing portions of the district.

Currently, installation of a $38 million scheme is under way to pipe sewage from Darfield and Kirwee to the plant.

The district council was not able to answer questions on the nature of the trade waste discharges or how they had placed strain on the plant.

District council infrastructure service delivery manager Gareth Morgan said the matter was still under investigation and did not affect the plant’s ability to service the district.