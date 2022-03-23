Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Trade waste discharges straining Rolleston treatment plant

    By Susan Sandys
    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Selwyn

    The completion of the Darfield/Kirwee pipeline to the Pines Wastewater Treatment Plant is...
    The completion of the Darfield/Kirwee pipeline to the Pines Wastewater Treatment Plant is scheduled for this year. Photo: Supplied
    Uncontrolled trade waste discharges are placing strain on the Pines Wastewater Treatment Plant at Rolleston and causing operational difficulty.

    Water services senior staff reported to Selwyn district councillors that a risk analysis was being undertaken.

    It was focussed on proactive warnings and management, combined with a response plan of mitigating measures, which had been effective in recent months.

    The plant capacity is expected to be increased in the years to come as it serves increasing portions of the district.

    Currently, installation of a $38 million scheme is under way to pipe sewage from Darfield and Kirwee to the plant.

    The district council was not able to answer questions on the nature of the trade waste discharges or how they had placed strain on the plant.

    District council infrastructure service delivery manager Gareth Morgan said the matter was still under investigation and did not affect the plant’s ability to service the district.

     

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter