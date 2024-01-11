Treatment plant fault causes water problems

Photo: Getty Images

Upgrades to Prebbleton’s water supply will be in place by the end of the year to stop a repeat of a recent failure.

Residents were left with very little water pressure after a treatment plant fault on multiple days between Christmas and New Year.

Deputy mayor and Prebbleton resident Malcolm Lyall said his water was still running but only at a trickle.

“It was enough to make a cup of tea, but not have a shower,” Lyall said.

Council head of operational delivery Gareth Morgan said both treatment plants had to be shut down.

“There was a fault at one of the two treatment plants serving the town and this created a spike impacting the capacity of the other plant which shut it down requiring a manual restart,” Morgan said.

Morgan said upgrades to the system are currently being worked on with the completion date set at the end of 2024.

“We are in the process of upgrading the UV system and Reservoir storage for Prebbleton.”