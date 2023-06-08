UC students to miss out on Lincoln party

Photo: Star News

Canterbury University students will not be able to attend a popular student party in Lincoln this year.

Lincoln University Students Association president Amy Wells said the annual end of lectures Garden Party will be replaced with a Lawn Party – and only Lincoln University students can attend the event on October 20.

In a video message to students, Wells said she was “gutted” to see the event changed.

She said due to factors outside of LUSA’s control it has “been forced” to make the changes.

UC hosts a similar event called the Tea Party, which only allows students from UC to attend.

University of Canterbury Students’ Association president Pierce Crowley said the Garden Party had been a popular event for UC students and it was unfortunate some will miss out.

“I think UC students are a benefit to the event. Lincoln University has made this decision we’re not going to question it,” Crowley said.

In response to the announcement, Lincoln University student Reece Michelle started an online petition to have the original event reinstated, which has 1147 signatures.

"This takes away the very essence of Garden Party, as it was a chance for us to show our peers across the country what a good time really is," Michelle wrote on the petition.

"We feel as a student body, we have been severely misrepresented, and our student experience drastically depreciated."

Michelle said the event had become a staple of the student calendar.

"Garden Party has been the staple student event for Lincoln University since the 1980s. A highlight across all alumni from their university days, Garden Party is the biggest event that the university holds, and arguably one of the best university held parties across the country,"

Michelle said he wanted the petition to bring back Garden Party 2023.

The event has not run without issues in the past, 22 people were arrested during the 2020 event, thirteen of which were due to drug-related offences.

Lincoln University was approached for comment but referred any questions to LUSA.