47-year-old man killed in Timaru crash - police

A fatal crash near Timaru over the weekend claimed the life of a 47-year-old man.

Senior Sergeant Richard Quested told the Timaru Herald the man was found dead in his vehicle at the intersection of Spur Rd and Kellands Hill Rd about noon on Sunday.

He said the man was in a Holden Colorado, which was found 20m into a line of trees near the intersection.

The crash was understood to have happened overnight on Saturday.

Quested told the Timaru Herald alcohol and speed were suspected to be contributing factors.

The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene and police inquiries were under way.