'Awesome' Waitaki district councillor Ross McRobie dies

    Waitaki district councillor Ross McRobie loved Otematata and spent a lot of his down time enjoying the outdoors with his family. PHOTO: KAYLA HODGE
    The Waitaki District Council flag is flying at half-mast today, as a sign of mourning and respect for Ahuriri ward councillor Ross McRobie.

    The Otematata-based councillor was diagnosed with cancer this year, and started treatment about three weeks ago. He died last night, after spending much of the past week with his wife and children at his side.

    Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher said Mr McRobie (70) had been an ‘‘awesome councillor’’ for the Ahuriri ward and the Waitaki district.

    ‘‘I know that my fellow elected members and the many staff who knew Ross will truly miss his analytical decision-making, his energetic personality and the great banter he brought with him,’’ Mr Kircher said.

    ‘‘We will miss Ross greatly as a councillor but more importantly, as a friend. I’ve known Ross for more than a decade and always enjoyed his company, as I know many others have also.

    ‘‘Our thoughts are with his family, to whom we are grateful for sharing Ross with us over the years.’’

    Mr McRobie was elected to the Waitaki District Council’s Ahuriri ward unopposed in 2019, after he moved permanently to Otematata, where he and his wife Petrea had long had a holiday home.

    He had previously served as a Queenstown-Lakes district councillor and member of the Wanaka Community Board, and had a career as a chartered accountant, in governance and in radio. Last year, he started working as a real estate agent for Property Brokers.

    Mr McRobie also served on the Otago Community Trust for nine years, and had been recently elected as chairman of the Waitaki Whitestone Geopark Trust.

