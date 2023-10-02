Campervan blows over, blocks SH80

A campervan has been blown over after being hit by a strong wind gust while travelling along a Canterbury state highway this afternoon.

Police responded to the crash on SH80 (Mt Cook Rd) which was reported just before 2pm on Monday.

"Both lanes are blocked but all occupants of the vehicle are reported to be uninjured," a police spokesperson said.

Drivers have been warned to be vigilant of high winds in the area and if possible avoid travelling until the weather improves.

"Considerations to close the road from the Tekapo Village to the SH 8 turn-off are under way," the spokesperson said.

The South Island is bearing the brunt of wind gusts of up to 150km/h today.

A flight to Queenstown encountered intense turbulence and had to turn back to Auckland, while several flights out of Christchurch Airport have been cancelled today.

Nearly all of the South Island is under an orange strong wind warning, along with Wellington, Wairarapa and Tararua in the North.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said today's wild wind is being caused by two weather systems, with New Zealand sandwiched between.

She said a low pressure system in the south, and a high pressure system north of the country, were setting up "quite a tight squeeze" of very strong winds.

Makgabutlane said all of those areas can expect a very gusty Monday and should be prepared.

She said spring tends to be the windiest time of the year and we’ve seen recently the damage those gusts can cause and we can “expect something similar today”.

Wind gusts of this strength could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may also be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

In Wellington, severe northwest gales gusting 120km/h are forecast, which could damage powerlines and topple trees.

19 flights have been cancelled at Wellington Airport, however, a spokesperson said they were related to weather in the South Island, not in the capital.

From Lewis Pass to Milford Rd, MetService has issued road snowfall warnings for much of Monday, which warn of snow fall on the Crown Range, Porters Pass and Lindis Pass.

And as the wind whips the South, rain is also anticipated for Buller as well as potential thunderstorms. The rain could quickly approach warning levels and people are urged to keep an eye on MetService’s latest warnings and watches.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency is warning motorists to be cautious when driving on the Remutaka Ranges which are under a strong wind warning.

Further north and towards the East Coast, Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay should be prepared for strong winds which could reach warning level.

The warnings come as much of the country welcomed some rare sunshine on Sunday, accompanied by warmer conditions.

MetService says more fast-moving fronts are expected to travel up the country into the second week of school holidays, with heavy rain expected for the South Island west coast from Sunday.

Severe weather warnings

The raft of severe weather warnings and watches will come into effect as early as 3am on Monday and remain throughout the day.

MetService says thunderstorms are possible for Buller and it expects 90 to 110mm of rain about the ranges, with lesser amounts near the coast and peak rates to reach 10 to 20mm/h.

The rest of the South Island will come under an orange strong wind warning throughout Monday as severe northwest gales with damaging gusts of up to 130km/h are expected.

As for the North Island, the Marlborough Sounds, Wellington, Wairarapa and Tararua districts will be hit by strong winds from 9am on Monday, rising to severe gales in exposed places by mid-morning, gusting up to 120km/h.

With NZ Herald