Cantabrian designation a headache

Ross McRobie. Photo: ODT files

"It's Otago - end of story."

As far as Ahuriri ward councillor Ross McRobie, and most other Waitaki Valley residents are concerned, there is no question that towns on the south side of the Waitaki River are part of Otago.

And until 1989, they were.

But after the provincial boundaries were readjusted in the New Zealand local government reforms and the Waitaki district was split between the Canterbury and Otago regional councils, Kurow, Otematata, Omarama and Ohau have, officially, been part of Canterbury.

In most people’s minds, the Waitaki River was still the dividing line, not a regional council boundary.

"They are Otagoites through and through," Mr McRobie, who lives in Otematata, said.

It had been an ongoing debate, and since the 1989 reform there had been challenges to the regional council boundaries.

It was something Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher wanted settled - one way or the other.

"I think the provincial boundaries should be officially known, and stay, in one area and not be subjected to political whim when boundaries change for the regional council," he said.

"It would be good ... to get it settled that the Otago boundaries, as we’ve always known them, are the boundaries — and that part of life can go on without the anxiety that actually happens because of this discussion in the community."

In just a name sense, it did not really matter.

"I mean, it’s still compulsory for people to support the Highlanders if they’re on this side of the Waitaki River," he said.

"[But] are the regional council boundaries where we really want them?

"Certainly, in that part of our district, [there are] some pretty strong pushes to get that area under Otago Regional Council, rather than Environment Canterbury."

At present, regional council boundaries were based on catchments, which made it difficult to split them, Mr Kircher said.

"But there’s already co-operation between ORC and Ecan on some of the management of the Waitaki River, and I don’t know that it would be a major shift for them to be able to take some responsibility for the tributaries on each side."

In a practical sense, it would be easier for the Waitaki District Council, and residents, to deal with the same regional council.

For the Three Waters reform, the Government set out regional allocations for tranche one funding.

"They put all [Waitaki’s] funding into Canterbury, which was interesting in itself," Mr Kircher said.

"We’re contributing funding to both Canterbury and the Otago/Southland efforts, as far as looking at what’s going to work best for our ratepayers and our communities."

As a result, Mr Kircher was having twice as many meetings as most other mayors.

"The same goes for our staff who have to provide information in both directions."

Mr Kircher recently wrote to the New Zealand Geographic Board, asking if there was a way the area could be reverted back to North Otago.

Unfortunately, the solution was not simple. The New Zealand Geographic Board has no jurisdiction over boundaries, only names — and, officially, "North Otago" is not a recorded area.

"North Otago isn’t recorded in the New Zealand Gazetter (likewise with Fiordland, Wairarapa, etc.) so although it’s a name in common use, the area it covers is subjective," the board wrote in its response to Mr Kircher’s letter.

But the discussion was not over.

"As time permits, I will continue to see if we can get the area formally recognised as being part of Otago," Mr Kircher said.