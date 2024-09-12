Death of 'legend' wildfire specialist 'a great shock'

Fire and Emergency New Zealand wildfire specialist Graeme Still briefs media in Twizel during the 2020 Lake Ōhau wildfire. Mr Still has died and is being mourned by the fire service and many in the community. Photo: ODT files

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) is mourning the loss of a "true legend" from among its ranks.

Fenz announced national wildfire specialist Graeme Still, who was in his 60s, died suddenly yesterday morning.

Flags were at half-mast at fire brigades in Otago yesterday as the organisation mourned.

In a brief statement yesterday, Fenz said it had lost an incredibly valuable member of "the team and family".

"He was extremely well known and highly regarded amongst firefighters and our forestry partners.

"His passing has come as a great shock and will be felt across the organisation, including partner agencies.

"Our thoughts go out to Graeme’s family at this incredibly difficult time."

Earlier this year, the veteran Dunedin firefighter, whose career spanned four decades, was a guest at Lake Ōhau alpine village when about 1000 trees were planted to honour the firefighters who battled the October 2020 blaze that engulfed 5043ha of land and destroyed 48 homes.

Ōhau Conservation Trust chairwoman Viv Smith-Campbell said at the time Mr Still had a really close relationship with people from the village.

"He was just wonderful to us during that time of uncertainty."

The massive blaze brought Mr Still to national attention.

It took firefighters nine days to extinguish the fire.

At the peak of the effort there were 11 helicopters and more than 100 people deployed to fight the blaze.

And Mr Still became the face of the organisation, fronting media briefings in his then role as Otago Principal Rural Fire Officer.

As well as leading the firefighting response, he worked tirelessly to provide comfort and leadership for residents who lost their homes.

Before taking on his national role at the end of 2020, Mr Still had been at the forefront of rural firefighting efforts since the 1990s.

Yesterday, some who knew him took to social media to express their sadness at the news.

Among them, Waitaki District Mayor Gary Kircher noted his four years of work as a liaison with the community at Lake Ōhau alpine village.

"His ability to connect with people and his genuine passion for helping communities made him a legend there, and pretty much anywhere else he's worked."

In a statement posted by the Kingston Volunteer Fire Brigade, Otago district commander Phil Marsh said Mr Still "holds a special place in the hearts of many people".

The Waitahuna Fire Brigade said the fire service "lost a true legend today".